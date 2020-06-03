Today is opening day of the summer farmers market on Memorial Boulevard in Newport. The market will run every Wednesday from 2- 6 PM.
There are new protocols at the market, due to COVID-19, see them here aquidneckcommunitytable.org.
The following vendors will be at today’s market (updated):
Fatullis Bakery
June Love’s English Bakery
Robin Hollow Farm
Butter Cuisine
Fully Rooted, Inc.
Triton Seafood
The Coffee Guy
DELIcious Deli, Cranston RI
Little River Farm
The Local Catch, Inc.
Pat’s Pastured
Pickily
Rhed’s Hot Sauce
Roots Family Farm
Simmons Farm
For more on the market, visit https://aquidneckcommunitytable.org/market