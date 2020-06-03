Today is opening day of the summer farmers market on Memorial Boulevard in Newport. The market will run every Wednesday from 2- 6 PM.

There are new protocols at the market, due to COVID-19, see them here aquidneckcommunitytable.org.

The following vendors will be at today’s market (updated):

Fatullis Bakery

June Love’s English Bakery

Robin Hollow Farm

Butter Cuisine

Fully Rooted, Inc.

Triton Seafood

The Coffee Guy

DELIcious Deli, Cranston RI

Little River Farm

The Local Catch, Inc.

Pat’s Pastured

Pickily

Rhed’s Hot Sauce

Roots Family Farm

Simmons Farm

- Advertisement -

For more on the market, visit https://aquidneckcommunitytable.org/market