First Ward Newport City Councilor Angela McCalla announced on her Facebook Page on Tuesday night that she will seek re-election this fall.

“Yes! I am running again! The work is not done yet. I have invested my time in listening and ensuring that all voices are brought to the table in the First Ward. I still have more work to do.This is about the vision for the future of our city. I want a unified Newport with families and year-round residents, and an expanded economic portfolio. I will continue to listen to you and bring solutions to you. If I cannot find a solution, I will continue to fight for you. Join me in this movement”.

