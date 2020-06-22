What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

The Alliance Française of Newport today announced this year’s scholarship award to Emil Hillmer, an outstanding Aquidneck Island high school student who has excelled in the study of French language. Emil, a senior at Rogers High School in Newport, accepted the award on June 3rd at the base of the Rochambeau Statue and Monument in Newport.

Emil, originally from Germany, has lived in Newport for several years. His French teacher at Rogers, Steven Apostolov, reports: “Emil has always exceeded my expectations. He has served as my assistant in class, helped students who were falling behind, and challenged himself with additional study outside the classroom. His other teachers and I agree that Emil embodies the

qualities that the Alliance Française seeks to acknowledge and reward.”

Michael Warren, Vice President of the Alliance Française of Newport and who made the award, explains that the AFN has been able to award scholarships for the past five years due to an active and growing membership. The recipient need not be planning to major in French while in college.

The Alliance Française of Newport, part of the international Alliance Française, is dedicated to the study of the French language and to promoting cultural exchange. Members of the AFN participate in conversation groups, cultural events, and lectures about French history. It was established in 1953 and is one of 1500 chapters located in 138 countries worldwide.