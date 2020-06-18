What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Portsmouth, RI – The Town of Portsmouth will host their next regular town council meeting at 7 pm on June 22nd. Here’s what’s on the agenda;

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

JUNE 22, 2020

AGENDA

On June 22, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question.

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

1.

Bills

2.

Peddler License – Mobile Food Establishment (MFE):

a. Amano LLC d/b/a A Mano Pizza & Gelato, 181 Bellevue Ave #315, Newport (#1721)

b. Castaway Gourmet, LLC, 60 Selina Ln, Portsmouth (#1720)

c. 1899 LLC d/b/a LaForge Casino Restaurant, 186 Bellevue Ave, Newport (#1732)

MINUTES

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID update

2. RI Foundation Grant

3. Stone Walls Project update

4. Financial software installation update

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Determine Operating And Implementation Guidelines For Sandy Point And McCorrie Point Beaches. / R. Rainer (15) No Backup

2.

Monthly Finance Report. / L. Mills (5)

3.

Final Approval Of Proposed FY 2021 Budget (The Full Budget Is Available For Review On The Town’s Website At Www.Portsmouthri.Com)

Proposed FY 2021 Budgeta.

Draft Of FY 2021 Budget Ordinance

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Invitation And Request To Join In An Aquidneck Island Grant For The Healthy Soils Healthy Seas Rhode Island Project Via The Community Compost And Food Waste Reduction Project. / D. McLaughlin, Clean Ocean Access (15)

2.

Resolution To Develop A Plan For A Community Choice Aggregation Program. / R. Talipsky & J. Rhodes, Good Energy (15)

3.

Review The Charter Review Committee Report And Proposed Revisions Of Town Charter. / R. Norton (15)

4.

Determine If Fires Should Be Banned At McCorrie Point. / R. Rainer (15)

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

2.

Resolution Committing To Be Anti-Racist And Offering Support To Those Who Expose Bias And Injustice. / Warren Town Council

3.

Thank You Letter For The Final Disbursement From The Community Block Grant Program. / Child & Family

FUTURE MEETINGS

July 13 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

July 27 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

Aug 11 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting (Tuesday)

ADJOURN

