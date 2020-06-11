What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner yesterday hosted a virtual award ceremony recognizing fifty high school juniors from across the State with the Young Leader Award.

“I am inspired by the dedication of students who, during the COVID-19 crisis, have not only adapted to distance learning, but excelled,” said Treasurer Magaziner in a statement. “It is my privilege to recognize young people for their academic achievements and their desire to help others and strengthen our community. They represent the very best of Rhode Island.”

The Young Leader Award is presented to high school juniors in the State of Rhode Island who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in math, economics, finance, and business-related courses, and is active in their community.

The Treasurer presented the 2020 Young Leader Award to the following students:

Ashley Deleon,Academy for Career Exploration (ACES)

Jonah Robson, Barrington Christian Academy

Alexandra Maddock-Mark, Barrington High School

Evelyn Albrecht, BEACON Charter School

Spencer Wood, Bishop Hendricken High School

Jose Rivera, Blackstone Academy Charter School

Odirley Candido-Rocha, Central Falls Senior High School

Cassandra Simpson, Chariho Regional High School

Sean P. Martin, Coventry High School

Amber Rose Paquette, Cranston Area Career Technical Center

Gohar Vorperian, Cranston High School East

Juliette Vemmer, Cumberland High School

Jolade Oshinkanlu, Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School

Jack A. Gecawich, East Greenwich High School

Brooklynne Costa, East Providence High School

Emily Jedson, Exeter-West Greenwich Regional High School

Jaliyah Celestin, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Nicholas Petrillo, Johnston Senior High School

Samuel Gerhard, La Salle Academy

Syed Shah, Lincoln Senior High School

Alina Diaz, Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center

Fiona Christensen, Middletown High School

Sarah Gifford, Moses Brown School

Talia Fernandes, Mount St. Charles Academy

Leah Tanner, Mt. Hope High School

Aivan R. Durfee, Narragansett High School

Mia Martinez, NEL/CPS Construction Career Academy

Ailey C. Costantino, North Kingstown Senior High School

Connor P. Lordan, North Smithfield High School

Haelly M. Botelho, Pilgrim High School

Daniel Asencio, Providence Career and Technical Academy

Madysen Robinson-Foux, RI Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School

William Farley, Rogers High School

Dominic Wiharso, Scituate High School

Melanie Cuevas, Shea Senior High School

Jessica Balcom, Smithfield Senior High School

Madeleine S. McCarthy, South Kingstown High School

Sophia Petrovas, St. George’s School

Victoria Silva, St. Raphael Academy

Makayla Poholek, The Greene School

Drew Brouillette, The Prout School

Fredisvindo Bebe, Tiverton High School

Kyle Brodeur, Toll Gate High School

Jason Li, West Warwick Senior High School

Adam Gomez, Westerly High School

Hanatha Konte, William E. Tolman Senior High School

Rubin Francis, Wm. M. Davies Jr. Career-Technical High School

Lena Inthisenesouk, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center

Alyssa Lamaire, Woonsocket High School