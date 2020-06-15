What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.

Island Realty today announced that it recently sold ‘Bryrstane’ waterfront estate in Jamestown for $3,200,000.

Jami Krause and Jeremy Krause, the Coastal RI Team, at Island Realty represented the Seller, according to Island Realty.

According to information gathered from Island Realty on June 15th, this is currently the highest home sale in Jamestown this year.

98 Bay View Drive is a historic home built by Pascal Hacker. The property is highlighted by the expansive wide porch facing Narragansett Bay and the Newport Bridge, and overlooking 3.2 acres of lawn that stretch to the water’s edge. This property is comprised of two dwellings: a sprawling 5 bedroom shingle style cottage with more than 4400 sq. ft. of living space + The Gardner’s Cottage with 2 bedrooms and a garage.

“Island Realty has continuously proven to be a leader in selling properties in Jamestown & Coastal Rhode Island,” Island Realty says in a press release”. “At Island Realty, we like the idea of doing one thing, consistently, and better, than anyone else. For our company, that is facilitating the purchase, sale and rental of Rhode Island properties. We’ve been doing just that for the past 34 years. We are proud to be the #1 company in Jamestown since 2000! Visit us at islandrealtyri.com“.