As part of our ongoing WUN-ON-ONE series, today we’ll be hosting a restaurant roundtable at 3 pm. Local restaurants will speak about COVID-19 challenges, opportunities, and the days, weeks, and months ahead.

Featuring: Charlie Holder, Midtown Oyster Bar & Surf Club; Sue Lamond, Salvation Cafe; CJ Barone, Empire Tea & Coffee; Rich Willis, Caleb & Broad; and Anna Burnely, The Mission Group.

Have a question or comment for our guests? Drop it in the comments, we’ll get to as many of them as possible during our discussion.