Frank, Karl, Annmarie, and Chase from The Bit Players join us to chat about the impact COVID-19 has had on their business, how they’re found creative and new ways to still make you laugh during this difficult time, and more.

The Bit Players, Rhode Island’s most award-winning comedy troupe, call The Firehouse Theater in Newport home and typically perform to sold-out crowds every Friday and Saturday night. More info at www.bitplayers.net.