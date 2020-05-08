Frank, Karl, Annmarie, and Chase from The Bit Players join us to chat about the impact COVID-19 has had on their business, how they’re found creative and new ways to still make you laugh during this difficult time, and more.
The Bit Players, Rhode Island’s most award-winning comedy troupe, call The Firehouse Theater in Newport home and typically perform to sold-out crowds every Friday and Saturday night. More info at www.bitplayers.net.
