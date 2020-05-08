Frank, Karl, Annmarie, and Chase from The Bit Players joined us to chat about the impact COVID-19 has had on their business, how they’re found creative and new ways to still make you laugh during this difficult time, and more.

The Bit Players, Rhode Island’s most award-winning comedy troupe, call The Firehouse Theater in Newport home and typically perform to sold-out crowds every Friday and Saturday night. More info at www.bitplayers.net.

The Bit Players, like many in the arts, theater, and entertainment world are struggling during this time to survive. If you can support them with a contribution, it would mean a lot. You can buy a gift certificate at www.bitplayers.net or make a donation at www.paypal.me/firehousetheater.