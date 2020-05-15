What’s Up Newp presents WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stefan Pryor, Secretary of Commerce for the State of Rhode Island on Friday, May 15th at 2 pm.

Secretary Pryor oversees and coordinates the State agencies and offices responsible for economic development, business regulation, housing, and workforce development.

Watch it live here on our website (we’ll post the video here when we go live), on our Facebook Page, or on YouTube.

Have a question, comment, concern, or idea, leave it in the comments on our Facebook Page. We’ll get to as many of your comments as time allows.