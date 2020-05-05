Senator Lou DiPalma (District 12 – Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Tiverton) will join us on Tuesday, May 5th at 3:15 pm to discuss COVID-19 and it’s impact on the cities and towns that he serves. We’ll also hear more about his work in the Senate and what he expects to come out of this current legislative session.

Have a question for the Senator? Leave it in the comments, we’ll get to as many questions as possible.