On this edition of WUN-ON-ONE, Rhode Island’s Hospitality Association’s Dale Venturini, President/CEO, and Heather Singleton, Chief Operating Officer, join me to chat about COVID-19 and it’s impact on the restaurant and hotel industry. We also chat about what hotels and restaurants are doing to keep their employees and patrons safe.
RIHA represents over 700 foodservice, hotels, vendors and hospitality members in the state of Rhode Island and has been the voice of the hospitality and foodservice industries in the state since 1963.
