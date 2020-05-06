Representative Lauren Carson (District 75, Newport) will join us at 1:30 pm on May 6th to chat about how COVID-19 is impacting her district. We’ll also hear about what’s ahead for things at the State House.
Have a question for Representative Carson? Leave it in the comments, we’ll get to as many questions as possible during our conversation.
