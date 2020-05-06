Newport Mayor Jamie Bova, Vice Chair Susan Taylor and City Manager Joe Nicholson will join What’s Up Newp on Wednesday, May 6th at 10 am to chat about COVID-19 in the city. Find out more about the city’s response to COVID-19, resources available, what’s to come during the phases of reopening, and more.
For additional information, please be sure to visit the City’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage by clicking here.
Click here to sign up for the City of Newport’s RAVE Alerts.
