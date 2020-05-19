Dr. James McDonald from the Rhode Island Department Of Health will join us on this edition of WUN-ON-ONE on Tuesday, May 19th at 2 pm to discuss the latest on COVID-19.

Dr. McDonald has served at the Rhode Island Department of Health since 2012 as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline and the Center for Customer Services Medical Director.

Have a question for Dr. McDonald? Leave it in the comments, we’ll get to as many as time allows.