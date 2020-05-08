Celebrating Mother’s Day this year will certainly be a challenge for many. To make things easier, Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams has put together a Mother’s Day playlist for your listening pleasure. The music spans the decades from 60’s Motown to 20-teen indie and a lot in between.

There’s something for everyone here, from Aerosmith to Zappa, Carlile to Cash, and a lot of Dylan in between (he mentions “Mama” a lot). Check out the tunes and let us know what songs about mom’s we’re missing. And to the mom’s out there, Happy Mothers Day!