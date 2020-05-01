Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport, joins What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore to chat about the impact COVID-19 has had on tourism, travel, and hospitality.
Discover Newport, a non-profit destination management organization, is dedicated to the promotion of the City of Newport and its eight surrounding townships in Newport and Bristol Counties.
