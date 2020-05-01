Discover some things to do this weekend.
Friday, May 1st
- 5:30 pm – Happiness Hour-UNTAMED Book Chat! with Siren Women’s Cooperative
Saturday, May 2nd
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School
- 10:30 am – Virtual Class: New England Quilt Block with Beyond the Bolt
Sunday, May 3rd
