Here are a few things happening this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, May 15th
- 9 am – Opening of Three New Hub Spot Drop-off Locations!
- 10:30 am – Virtual Book Club with Tiverton Library Services
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
What’s Up Newp Live Video
on our Facebook Page, YouTube Channel, and website.
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s Daily Press Briefing on COVID-19
Saturday, May 16th
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School
- 10 am – CESU Petition Drive > at Middletown Public Library
- 5 pm – Passing Through with Coastal Contemporary Gallery
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Sunday, May 17th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Did we miss something? Let us know. Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be. Your support helps make what we do possible.