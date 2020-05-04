Here are a few things happening this week in and around Newport County.
We’ll keep adding to this list as we’re made aware of virtual or safe social distancing events. Know of something that we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, May 4th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition On Screen
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
newportFILM virtual
Tuesday, May 5th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition On Screen
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
newportFILM virtual
Wednesday, May 6th
- 10 am – Pre-K Spring Story & Stroll Series – Online on Zoom! with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – Alumni Networking Event with Salve Regina University
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition On Screen
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
newportFILM virtual
Thursday, May 7th
- 11 am – Born to Be Wild Webinar – Virtual Potter Pet U with Potter League For Animals
- 7 pm – Bad Penny Live Stream from Ridgeview Studio, Thurs. May 7, 7-9pm
- 8 pm – newportFILM Facebook Live Q&A with No Impact Man film subject Colin Beavan
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition On Screen
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
newportFILM virtual
- No Impact Man
- 8 pm – newportFILM Facebook Live Q&A with No Impact Man film subject Colin Beavan
Friday, May 8th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
- Spaceship Earth
Saturday, May 9th
- 10:30 am – Virtual Class: Broken Wheel Quilt Block with Beyond The Bolt
- 2 pm – Tipping the Scales: Sea Turtle & Reptile Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
- Spaceship Earth
Sunday, May 10th
- 9 am – Mom’s Day Brunch To Go (pre-order & pick up) with Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm – Mothers Day With Mermaid Masterpieces!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
- Spaceship Earth
Monday, May 11th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
- Spaceship Earth
