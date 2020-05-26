Discover what’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.

Note – this list is updated daily as we find out about more events and meetings. Please check back regularly for updates.

Tuesday, May 26th

General Assembly: Both chambers schedule committee hearings for the week of May 25-29

Portsmouth Town Council to host meeting on May 26th, here’s what’s on the agenda

On This Day In Newport History: May 26, 1954 – USS Bennington Explodes, More Than 100 Killed

11 am: Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing

4:30 pm: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 update

Wednesday, May 27th

10 am – Talks with Terri Goes Online Celebrating #27 with Representative Terri Cortvriend

2:30 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing

6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Council Meeting

Thursday, May 28th

“Reading With Robin” presents Authors Mitch Albom, Jason Rosenthal, and Ariel Burger May 28th

5:30 pm – Hidden Worlds: The Secret Life of Bugs Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing

Friday, May 29th

1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing

Saturday, May 30th

On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport

9 am to 12 pm – Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School

Sunday, May 31st

Monday, June 1st

Phase II of Reopening RI expected to start June 1, indoor dining, hair salons, and gyms to reopen

Parking meters, residential parking go into effect in Newport beginning June 1st

Emergency court measures extended to June 1st; Washington, Newport County courthouses to remain closed until September 8th

