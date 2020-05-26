Discover what’s happening, new, and to do this week in Newport County.
Note – this list is updated daily as we find out about more events and meetings. Please check back regularly for updates.
Tuesday, May 26th
General Assembly: Both chambers schedule committee hearings for the week of May 25-29
Portsmouth Town Council to host meeting on May 26th, here’s what’s on the agenda
On This Day In Newport History: May 26, 1954 – USS Bennington Explodes, More Than 100 Killed
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Up From The Streets
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
- Spaceship Earth
Local Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- 11 am: Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing
- 4:30 pm: Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 update
Wednesday, May 27th
- 10 am – Talks with Terri Goes Online Celebrating #27 with Representative Terri Cortvriend
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Spaceship Earth
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Up From The Streets
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
Local Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 4 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- 2:30 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council Regular Council Meeting
Thursday, May 28th
“Reading With Robin” presents Authors Mitch Albom, Jason Rosenthal, and Ariel Burger May 28th
- 5:30 pm – Hidden Worlds: The Secret Life of Bugs Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Spaceship Earth
- Up From The Streets
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
Local Government
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 6 pm – Newport, City of
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing
Friday, May 29th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo COVID-19 press briefing
Saturday, May 30th
On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
Sunday, May 31st
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
Monday, June 1st
Phase II of Reopening RI expected to start June 1, indoor dining, hair salons, and gyms to reopen
Parking meters, residential parking go into effect in Newport beginning June 1st
Emergency court measures extended to June 1st; Washington, Newport County courthouses to remain closed until September 8th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Local Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)
What’s Up Newp Live Video
- Nothing scheduled just yet (check back for updates)