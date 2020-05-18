Here are a few things happening this week in and around Newport County.

This story will be updated as we receive more information and updates, check back for the latest. Know of something that we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, May 18th

Restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining beginning May 18th

Rhode Island businesses required to develop a written COVID-19 Control Plan by May 18th

Live Music Streaming May 18 -Paula Cole, David Hidalgo, The National and more

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Virtual

City & Government

Tuesday, May 19th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Virtual

City & Government

Wednesday, May 20th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Virtual

City & Government

Thursday, May 21st

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

newportFILM Virtual

City & Government

Friday, May 22nd

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet

Saturday, May 23rd

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet

Sunday, May 24th

Common Fence Music will present a live online concert featuring Emmy and the P’s on May 24

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet

Monday, May 25th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet

