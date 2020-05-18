Here are a few things happening this week in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated as we receive more information and updates, check back for the latest. Know of something that we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, May 18th
Restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining beginning May 18th
Rhode Island businesses required to develop a written COVID-19 Control Plan by May 18th
Live Music Streaming May 18 -Paula Cole, David Hidalgo, The National and more
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
newportFILM Virtual
City & Government
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 7 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Tuesday, May 19th
- 2:30 pm – Ballet class with Rachele Buriassi
- 5:30 pm – Creating Backyard Habitats Free Encore Presentation
- 7 pm – Clean Ocean Access’s Virtual Annual Meeting
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
newportFILM Virtual
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, May 20th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
newportFILM Virtual
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
Thursday, May 21st
- 2 pm – Hall of Fame Live Q&A with Kim Clijsters
- RBG
- 6:30 pm – Build Our Future Workshop
- 8 pm –newportFILM Q&A with Mossville director Alexander John Glustrom
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
newportFILM Virtual
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, May 22nd
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Up From The Streets
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet
Saturday, May 23rd
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School
- 1 pm – Young Scientists Series – Online on Zoom!
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Up From The Streets
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet
Sunday, May 24th
Common Fence Music will present a live online concert featuring Emmy and the P’s on May 24
- 9:30 am – NCC Sunday Morning Service
- 7 pm – Emmy & the P’s with Common Fence Music
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Up From The Streets
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet
Monday, May 25th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Up From The Streets
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Life Itself (Roger Ebert)
- Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy
- Military Wives
- The Painter & The Thief
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet
Keeping up with all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island takes a lot of time and resources. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting our local, independent newsroom by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.