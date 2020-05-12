Here are a few things happening this week in and around Newport County.
Tuesday, May 12th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Spaceship Earth
- Lucian Freud: A self Portrait: Exhibition on Screen
- Crescendo
- Fantastic Fungi
- Beyond The Visible Hilda AF Klint
Local Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 5 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
Wednesday, May 13th
- 2:30 pm – Blount Soup Drive-Thru Giveaway! at Gaudet Football Field
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Cookbook Club: Dining In with Tiverton Library Services
Local Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Thursday, May 14th
- 12 pm – Lt. Governor McKee’s Small Business Virtual Town Hall Meetings
- 5:30 pm – Creating Bird-friendly Backyard Habitats Online Lecture 2020
Friday, May 15th
- 10:30 am – Virtual Book Club with Tiverton Library Services
Saturday, May 16th
- 9 am to 12:30 pm – Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell School
Sunday, May 17th
Monday, May 18th
