To many, the Newport Music Festival, the chamber music festival in the city’s mansions, is the stepchild of the city’s folk and jazz festivals. But it has been a major force for more than 50 years, and according to Suzanna Laramee, president, and chief executive officer, generates $2 million in revenue to the city each year.

Suzanna joined WUN’s Frank Prosnitz for a podcast today that explores the festival’s plans for fall and winter events, the impact of the cancellation of the festival’s July concerts, the proud history of the festival, and its economic impact.

For more info on Newport Music Festival, visit www.newportmusic.org.