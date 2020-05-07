To many, the Newport Music Festival, the chamber music festival in the city’s mansions, is the stepchild of the city’s folk and jazz festivals. But it has been a major force for more than 50 years, and according to Suzanna Laramee, president, and chief executive officer, generates $2 million in revenue to the city each year.
Suzanna joined WUN’s Frank Prosnitz for a podcast today that explores the festival’s plans for fall and winter events, the impact of the cancellation of the festival’s July concerts, the proud history of the festival, and its economic impact.Listen to “Suzanna Laramee, president and chief executive officer, Newport Music Festival” on Spreaker.
For more info on Newport Music Festival, visit www.newportmusic.org.
What’s Up Newp is proudly Newport-owned and operated. Since 2012, it has been our honor to be Newport County and Rhode Island’s source for what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
This story, and all of our content, is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.