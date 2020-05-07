“I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education, culture of their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.” These words by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were never more appropriate for those individuals on the front lines like Heather Strout and her team at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport.

Each day of the battle against the coronavirus, Heather and her team are working hard to assure that those who have lost jobs, those who are homeless, have nourishment and encouragement. Heather spoke with WUN’s Frank Prosnitz today, sharing the center’s experiences over these last several weeks.