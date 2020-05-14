The headline reads “During the Covid-19 pandemic, nowhere is safe for homeless people.” That is as valid in San Francisco and London as it is in Rhode Island, where estimates range from 1,000 to 5,000 homeless. The variation depends upon who is measuring, from the very narrow definition by federal Housing and Urban Development, to counts by a variety of advocacy groups. What does not change is the threat to the homeless who have poor access to food, shelter, and basic hygiene.

Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, is on the front lines. She joins WUN’s Frank Prosnitz on today’s important podcast.