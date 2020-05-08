For the alcoholic these often lonely times, as we are forced from our friends, family, and work by this awful pandemic, can be devastating. A lifeline for many alcoholics over the years has been Alcoholics Anonymous, challenged in these times because in-person meetings are prohibited, but creative in developing hundreds of zoom and telephonic meetings.
Whats Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz spoke with a recovering alcoholic who has become a spokesperson for AA in Rhode Island, and who shares not only his personal story, but talks of the challenges faced by so many who are battling their alcoholism every day.Listen to “A convo with a spokesperson from Rhode Island Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous” on Spreaker.
What’s Up Newp is proudly Newport-owned and operated. Since 2012, it has been our honor to be Newport County and Rhode Island’s source for what’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.
This story, and all of our content, is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.