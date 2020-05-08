For the alcoholic these often lonely times, as we are forced from our friends, family, and work by this awful pandemic, can be devastating. A lifeline for many alcoholics over the years has been Alcoholics Anonymous, challenged in these times because in-person meetings are prohibited, but creative in developing hundreds of zoom and telephonic meetings.

Whats Up Newp’s Frank Prosnitz spoke with a recovering alcoholic who has become a spokesperson for AA in Rhode Island, and who shares not only his personal story, but talks of the challenges faced by so many who are battling their alcoholism every day.