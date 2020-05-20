For Bekah Salwasser, a Brown University graduate and former professional soccer player and now executive director of the Red Sox Foundation, the rewards come by way of helping to find food for those displaced by COVID-19; by helping organizations cope with their community’s mental health needs; or by way of an 11-year-old boy, his father incarcerated, who’s being given hope and a possibility for future success.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz caught up with Bekah to talk about the Red Sox Foundation, and Bekah’s commitment to the community.