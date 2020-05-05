What’s Up Newp is joining #GivingTuesdayNow to bring awareness to the impact of quality locally owned, independent journalism and to receive the support from the public. Local independent newsrooms are playing a vital role in helping communities be safe during the ongoing pandemic, yet have never been more imperiled economically.

What’s Up Newp remains in a primary role to Newport, Newport County, and Rhode Island through the consistent and reliable COVID-19 coverage provided by a tireless team of journalists and contributors. This crisis has shown that locally owned, independent journalism is vital not only to keeping communities safe but to a healthy economy and democracy.

#GivingNewsday is a campaign aligned with the #GivingTuesdayNow global day of giving on May 5, 2020, as an emergency response to a need accelerated by COVID-19.

The day designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, and philanthropy activation is a critical opportunity to support local nonprofit newsrooms around the country that play an essential role in protecting local communities.

- Advertisement -

We as a news organization have never been tested more than today, as the state, the nation, and the world struggles in its fight against a worldwide virus. We have yet to experience an economy on life support and lock-downs affecting every corner of the communities we love.

We are Newport owned and operated, and our commitment is to support and invest in the communities we cover.

Whats Up Newp is feeling the same pressures as other small businesses. Revenue is stretched, as advertisers, facing their own economic challenges, are temporarily putting their support on hold, at least until the virus clears.

So how have we responded?

We’ve added writers and dedicated journalists who plied their trade at places like the Journal and local television stations. We’ve encouraged our more than a dozen contributors to join us in what has been among the most robust coverage of the impact of the coronavirus locally, regionally, and statewide.

We’ve written about the economy, told you about unsung heroes, and followed developments within our schools. We’ve provided the daily updates from the governor and Department of Health, as well as from other state and local officials. We’ve hosted local artists and musicians in our entertainment series and striven to help local service employees and musicians with a virtual tip jar. We’ve provided up-to-date and ever-changing lists of restaurants that provide takeout and delivery. We’ve striven to keep you updated 24/7 through our website, social media, newsletter, videos, and podcasts.

We couldn’t be prouder of our team of contributors, who have an unparalleled passion for providing our readers with information with which they can make important decisions about their lives. Since March 1st, our contributors have written nearly 400 stories on COVID-19 related subjects, and more than 600 stories overall. Since March 1st, more than 190,000 of you have visited our website, resulting in nearly 630,000 page views, and nearly 930,000 page views since the beginning of the year.

Covering Our Community

What’s Up Newp is proud to be at the forefront of addressing information needs during this unprecedented moment and is grateful for all supporters and funders that keep the newsroom operational.

#GivingNewsday emphasizes opportunities to give back to your local newsroom in safe ways that allow for social connection even while practicing physical distancing. To support local independent journalism as an essential community need, What’s Up Newp asks members of our community to subscribe or donate using the button below. You can choose any amount you want to give and can also choose whether you’d like that to be a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution.

As a reminder, What’s Up Newp is a for profit business and contributions made to us are not tax deductible.

What’s Up Newp also appeals to funders who are interested in investing in quality public service journalism. Through collaborative support, What’s Up Newp will be able to continue outstanding coverage and build a sustainable business model to survive through this pandemic and thrive well-beyond.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives every individual the power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value anyone can act on at any time. It’s a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where they are.

Stay informed and stay safe,

Ryan Belmore

Owner & Publisher, What’s Up Newp

Make a difference. Support a locally owned, independent newsroom.