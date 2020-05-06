Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company below.

Newport

77 Ayrault Street sold for $907,000 on May 5th.

25 Stockholm Street sold for $750,000 on May 1st.

19 Xavier Terrace sold for $426,000 on April 28th.

4 Webster Street sold for $425.000 on May 1st.

71 Tilden Avenue sold for $360,000 on May 4th.

19 Butler Street sold for $342,000 on May 5th.

4 2 Sgt Weideman Street sold for $190,000 on April 30th.

27 High Street #1 sold for $705,000 on May 1st.

433 Thames Street #C sold for $435,000 on April 28th.

24 Merton Road #1 sold for $356,000 on May 1st.

364 Bellevue Avenue #D3 sold for $315,000 on May 1st.

5 Peckham Avenue sold for $570,000 on May 1st.

3 Gardiner Street sold for $446,950 on April 29th.

8-10 Broadway sold for $2.2 million on May 2nd.

Middletown

No address given. Sold before listing for $3.55 million.

7 Laura Road sold for $442,000 on April 30th.

13 Bayview Park sold for $75,000 on April 30th.

901 Fairway Drive sold for $312,000 on May 1st.

56 Mariner Way sold for $273,750 on May 1st.

65 71 Orchard Avenue sold for $350,000 on April 30th.

Portsmouth

185 Mill Lane sold for $545,000 on May 1st.

1 Tower Drive #502 sold for $500,000 on May 5th.

52 Seafare Lane sold for $310,000 on April 30th.

46 Lawton Brook Lane #D6 sold for $222,000 on May 1st.

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/