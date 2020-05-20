Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Newport

55 Bliss Road sold for $375,000 on May 15th.

7 Malbone Road sold for $357,500 on May 13th.

26 Admiral Kalbfus Road sold for $284,996 on May 13th.

8 Annandale Road #2 sold for $710,000 on May 12th.

Middletown

91 Greene Lane sold for $514,000 on May 18th.

12 Osprey Court #7B sold for $454,000 on May 15th.

Portsmouth

55 Park Avenue sold for $550,000 on May 15th.

12 Reise Terrace sold for $400,000 on May 12th.

112 Rebels Way #112 sold for $465,000 on May 18th.

9 Leland Point Drive #9 sold for $268,000 on May 15th.

