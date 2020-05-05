Rhode Island Monthly opened its annual Best of Rhode Island® Readers’ Poll on Friday May 1st.

“We decided to open up the voting, albeit a month late, because there was a lot to love before the pandemic crisis hit, and there will be just as much to love after it’s over,” according to Saran Francis, editor of the magazine in a statement.

Rhode Island Monthly invites readers to tell them your picks for the very best businesses in Rhode Island, from restaurants and shops, to salons and fitness centers, entertainment venues and everything in between. There is a lot to celebrate in Rhode Island so this is your chance to share your favorite businesses, especially the ones you can’t wait to visit again.

Voting is open until May 31st at RIMonthly.com where readers can cast their vote to award the best of the state and local communities.

Thousands of voters vote for their Rhody favorites. Rhode Island Monthly‘s categories cover every corner of the state to include food, fun and shopping and of course, a few new cat

What’s Up Newp was named Best News Blog Statewide by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018 and 2019. When voting for “Best News Blog” and “Best Lifestyle Blog” in this year’s poll, we’d appreciate it if you considered writing us in.

Are you a business campaigning for votes? Use the promotional materials and tips page that Rhode Island Monthly created to come out on top at RIMonthly.com/widgets.