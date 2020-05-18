Trinity Episcopal Church has announced the calling of the Reverend Timothy J. Watt as its new rector.

Reverend Watt has accepted the call as the 31st rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Newport. He currently serves as Associate Rector at Christ Church of the Ascension in Paradise Valley, Arizona. His anticipated first Sunday at Trinity is July 5, 2020.

“I am very excited and humbled to be elected Trinity’s new Rector,” Reverend Watt said in a statement. “I look forward to joining Trinity soon and carrying forward its mission reflecting the love of Jesus Christ in Newport with Trinity’s community of faith.”

Reverend Watt is deeply committed to being with people in pastoral care, incorporating others into ministry, faith development, in the many aspects of liturgy, preaching, and teaching. He also brings experience in software deployment and website development, a passion for on-line outreach (he already has a popular podcast “The Irreverends” – available on Apple and Google Podcasts), capital project management, fund raising, and facilities management.

- Advertisement -

“We are so incredibly blessed that Reverend Watt has decided to accept Trinity’s call. His skills make him a perfect match for rector of our beloved seaside church, particularly as we all transition and adjust to the emerging ‘new normal’ in the world of social distancing,” stated John Smith, Chair of the Search Committee.

Watt was ordained an Episcopal priest after a previous career in academia, non-profits and business. After divinity school at the Virginia Theological Seminary, Reverend Watt’s first call as a priest was to Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Reverend Watt will be joined by his wife, Tanya, who is also an ordained Episcopal priest.