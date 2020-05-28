The Vox Hunters, will perform a free Livestream concert for Common Fence Music on Sunday, June 21, at 7pm. The concert can be accessed by a link provided at commonfencemusic.org. on the day of the show.

The Vox Hunters are a Rhode Island-based duo. Armand Aromin and Benjamin Gagliardi are seekers of old songs and chronic multi-instrumentalists. Old music from the state of Rhode Island is their focus. For the last few years, they have been digging up broadside ballads, historical songs and local ditties from songbooks, old manuscripts, and libraries. They are actively uncovering and reviving this part of Rhode Island’s musical heritage. Their latest album is “Fresh From the Board: Music From The Ocean State Songster, Vol.1.”

Sponsored in part by a generous grant from the Rhode Island State Council for the Arts.

Common Fence Music is a non-profit with a mission to promote culturally relevant but underexposed folk, roots and world music through concerts and educational activities.