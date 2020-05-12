The Newport Show, one of the country’s leading events for collectors of decorative arts and antiques, has announced that is going virtual in 2020.

“The Management of The Newport Show, the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County have decided, with great reluctance, that they will not hold the 2020 Show in person this coming July,” a press release form Newport Historical Society states.

Founded in 2007 as the Newport Antiques Show, proceeds from sponsorship’s and ticket sales have annually benefited both the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. To date the Show has raised a cumulative total of over $2.4M for its beneficiaries, according to Newport Historical Society.

“While we are all hoping for a return to a less virtual reality this summer, there are simply too many uncertainties in the months ahead to comfortably plan for a safe and successful Show. The Newport Show will return next summer with the art, antiques and exquisite objects that its patrons and customers expect and enjoy; mark your calendars for July 23rd – 25th 2021″, says Newport Historical Society.

“Our thanks go out to the dealers who travel from around the world, the underwriters and supporters who help produce the Show, the patrons who make purchases, and the thousands of visitors who attend each year. We are already planning for a spectacular return,” the Newport Historical Society concludes.

For the latest updates on the virtual event, follow The Newport Show on Facebook and Instagram at @TheNewportShow and visit www.TheNewportShow.com.