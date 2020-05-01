In light of Governor Gina Raimondo’s announcement this week regarding large events in Rhode Island this summer, the International Tennis Hall Of Fame (ITHOF) shared with fans and ticket holders on Thursday that “a regular execution of the Hall of Fame Open and Induction Ceremony in July will not be possible”.

In the letter to ticket holders, ITHOF says “we support this as the right decision for our community’s health and safety, and we are grateful to Governor Raimondo and her support team for leading our state through this difficult time with strength”.

The Hall of Fame Open for the Van Alen Cup is scheduled to take place from July 12- 19, 2020.

“The Hall of Fame Open is not a stand-alone event, but part of a global tennis tour. Our governing body, the ATP Tour, is actively considering every option for hosting ATP Tour events this year and working on the greater plan for the overall tennis calendar. We expect to receive more information on this in mid-May,” ITHOF writes.

- Advertisement -

The ITHOF says when information is announced, they will then be able to officially confirm the cancellation, postponement, or modification of their events.

“Our team will contact you in mid-May to provide a complete update on the status of our events,” ITHOF writes to ticket holders. “At that time, you will be offered the opportunity to defer your tickets, to convert your purchase into a donation to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, or to receive a full refund”.

On March 18th, ATP and WTA has suspended the professional tennis season through June 7, 2020.

“Although not linked to any ATP Tour decision, we have decided to wait until then to address plans for the Induction Ceremony as well, in the interest of simplicity of processing for our ticket holders and patrons,” ITHOF wrote.