Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) provided an update on summer camps and programs and libraries during their press briefing today on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

On Summer programs: The state plans to allow summer camps and other youth summer programs to operate in person—under new, strict regulations—starting June 29th. A full list of regulations and guidance will be available on reopeningRI.com next week.

During the press briefing, the Governor said, “It’s not going to be just like last year, it will be fun, but different”

On Little League Sports/organized youth sports, the Governor said “Until the CDC guidance changes, organized youth sports games in Rhode Island can’t happen”. The Governor said the state is looking at ways of having summer sport camps, limited sports gatherings, a way to allow sports practice. Governor says she will provide more guidance on days, weeks, going forward.

On Libraries: During Phase 1, many Rhode Island libraries are offering curbside pickup of preordered library books. Services at local public libraries may vary. In Phase 2, many libraries will start offering limited, touchless browsing in designated areas of the library, while curbside pickup will continue. Some libraries will start offering limited access to public computers. All-in-library services will be provided in accordance with state regulations for social distancing, mask-wearing, and cleaning. More information is available on OLIS.ri.gov.