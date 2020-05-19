With most states partially reopened after closing down non-essential businesses earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

To identify which states have the fewest and most coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order.

Rhode Island, which entered Phase I on May 9th, ranks 50th on the list with the second most coronavirus restrictions. As of Monday, 12,795 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19 and there were 506 COVID-19 associated deaths.

States with the Fewest Restrictions States with the Most Restrictions 1. South Dakota T-41. Connecticut / Michigan 2. Wisconsin T-41. New York 3. Idaho T-44. New Mexico 4. Missouri T-44. Washington 5. Utah 46. Hawaii 6. Wyoming 47. Vermont 7. Montana 48. Massachusetts 8. Arizona 49. District of Columbia 9. North Dakota 50. Rhode Island 10. Iowa 51. Illinois

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Biggest Changes in Rank from the Previous Report

Wisconsin moved from 34 to 2, up 32 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has lifted all restrictions on large gatherings, had closed but fully re-opened restaurants and bars, has child care programs open and has fully reopened all non-essential businesses.



Arizona moved from 32 to 8, up 24 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has lifted all restrictions on large gatherings and has lifted all stay-at-home mandatory restrictions.



Georgia moved from 11 to 28, down 17 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state requires wearing a face mask in public and that the state still has its legislative sessions postponed.

