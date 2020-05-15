Storm Trysail Club today announced that the 75th Block Island Race has been postponed to May 28, 201.

“Storm Trysail Club has been monitoring conditions since our last communication about the race. At that time, we said that we would make a final go / no-go decision by May 15th,” the club said today in a press release. “The timing of this decision is driven by a variety of health and safety, logistical, and practical factors. Although nothing is certain in these uncertain times, after closely reviewing all of the available data and resources from Federal and State Governments, World and US Sailing, and other authorities the Club does not feel that conditions on June 19th will be such that it can responsibly hold a start. We are, of course, disappointed that the race will not be held but we look forward to a spectacular 75th running next May”.

According to the club, competitors may: a) request a full refund of their entry fee, b) ask that their entry fee be credited towards next year’s race, or c) donate their entry fee to the Storm Trysail Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) foundation dedicated to safety at sea education and the promotion of youth sailor’s pursuit of safe offshore sailing. The club asks that you e-mail Executive Director Whitney Kneisley at execdirector@stormtrysail.org with your preference.

“Event Chairs Ray Redniss and Doug Lynn convey their thanks to all boat owners who have either entered, or had planned to enter, the race. The Storm Trysail Club would also like to thank this year’s sponsor, Harbor Point. We very much look forward to welcoming them and everyone to the 75th Block Island Race next May 28 and to a kicking party next May 30,” the club concluded.