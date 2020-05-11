Smoke House restaurant will re-open for the 2020 season with take-out only, beginning today, Monday, May 11th.

Smoke House will offer a wide variety of its most popular dishes via contact-free curbside pickup from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Wine and beer will also be available at 50% off the list price.

Newport Restaurant Group says in a press release that orders can be placed online at www.smokehousenewport.com and an employee will deliver the order to the guest’s car upon their arrival and place it in the trunk or on an empty seat of the vehicle. Orders can also be placed by calling (401) 848-9800, but online ordering is preferred.

Smoke House starters and snacks will include New England Clam Chowder with oyster crackers; Smoke House Chile topped with sour cream and scallions; Smoked Chicken Wings, available naked or with buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce and served with celery and carrot sticks and blue cheese dressing; Hog Wings served buffalo or BBQ style; and Nachos, featuring house-fried chips topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, avocado-sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and a choice of Smoke House chili or pulled pork.

Salads include the Chopped with romaine, smoked bacon, grilled red onion, tomato, and blue cheese dressing and the Baby Arugula with chickpeas, green beans, red onion, tomatoes, and champagne vinaigrette.

Sandwiches include Pulled Pork with coleslaw on a potato bun; the All-American Burger with American cheese, lettuce, onion, and tomato; the “Non-Burger”: a house garden burger topped with stewed onions and peppers, gouda, arugula, and chili mayo; the signature New England Lobster Roll with celery and mayonnaise on a brioche split-top bun; Grilled Chicken Breast with avocado, gouda, tomato, bacon, and arugula on rye bread; the Blackened Salmon BLT: grilled salmon topped with tomato, house bacon, Bibb lettuce, and mayo on a potato bun; and the BBQ Burger topped with smoked gouda, bacon, grilled onions, shaved lettuce, and tomato. Side dishes include BBQ Baked Beans, Cornbread, French Fries, and Cole Slaw.

The Smoke House’s famous BBQ plates will be available and include a half or whole rack of Baby Back Ribs; a Half Chicken; Pulled Pork; a Combo Platter, which includes a choice of meat plus slaw, baked beans, and cornbread; the Pit Crew, featuring a choice of two meats plus sides; and the Pit Boss, with a choice of three meats plus sides.

A kids’ menu will include Chicken Breast with green beans and fries, Hamburger or Cheeseburger with fries, and Grilled Cheese with fries,

Dessert offerings will be Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie and Turtle Cheesecake.

For more info, visit www.smokehousenewport.com.

