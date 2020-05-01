With a new month comes some new options for restaurant take-out and delivery.

Several more restaurants and cafes are joining the dozens of restaurants across Newport County that are open and available for take-out and/or delivery. See the list here – Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery

Reminder – For the foreseeable future restaurants can only sell by take-out or delivery. A bonus? They can sell beer or wine to go.

Benjamin’s Raw Bar

Reopening on Friday, May 1st

Take-Out | Menu Below| 401-846-8768

Caleb & Broad

Reopened on Thursday, April 30th

Open Thursday’s, Friday’s, and Saturday’s from 3 pm to 8 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-5955

Cookie Jar

Reopens on Saturday, May 2nd.

Open on weekends from 11 am to 5 pm.

Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-5078

Custom House Coffee

Reopened on Friday, May 1st

Take-Out | Menu| 401-842-0008

Flo’s Clam Shack

Reopened on Friday, May 1st

Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-8141

Imbriglio’s

Reopened on Friday, May 1st.

Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-6312

For more – Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)