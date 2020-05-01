With a new month comes some new options for restaurant take-out and delivery.
Several more restaurants and cafes are joining the dozens of restaurants across Newport County that are open and available for take-out and/or delivery. See the list here – Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery
Reminder – For the foreseeable future restaurants can only sell by take-out or delivery. A bonus? They can sell beer or wine to go.
Benjamin’s Raw Bar
Reopening on Friday, May 1st
Take-Out | Menu Below| 401-846-8768
Caleb & Broad
Reopened on Thursday, April 30th
Open Thursday’s, Friday’s, and Saturday’s from 3 pm to 8 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.
Take-Out | Menu | 401-619-5955
Cookie Jar
Reopens on Saturday, May 2nd.
Open on weekends from 11 am to 5 pm.
Take-Out | Menu | 401-846-5078
Custom House Coffee
Reopened on Friday, May 1st
Take-Out | Menu| 401-842-0008
Flo’s Clam Shack
Reopened on Friday, May 1st
Take-Out | Menu | 401-847-8141
Imbriglio’s
Reopened on Friday, May 1st.
Take-Out | Menu | 401-849-6312
For more – Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
This story is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is proud to be your locally owned, independent news and information source for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.