Save The Bay has transformed its annual Taste of The Bay event into a fundraiser supporting local food and beverage businesses. The fundraiser will run through June 11, the original date for the in-person tasting event. Ticket proceeds will be evenly distributed among the event’s loyal vendors, all of whom have regularly donated their fare to the fundraiser in the past and who are now being impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Historically, the annual Taste of The Bay event has been a community celebration of the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay. Guests convened at Save The Bay’s Providence Bay Center to enjoy delicious samplings of local seafood, prepared foods and drink—all donated by local restaurants, shellfishermen, bakeries, breweries and wineries.

“We typically welcome more than 300 guests to our Taste of The Bay event,” said Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “This year, not only is the format not feasible due to COVID-19, but many of our local partners are struggling to make ends meet. We needed to take a different approach to the event, and are hopeful that we can connect our partners with the support they need.”

“For years, our Taste of the Bay vendors have helped us raise funds to support our advocacy, habitat restoration, and environmental education work by donating their food and drink to Taste of The Bay,” said Save The Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone. “Now, we have an opportunity to help them.”

“Taste of The Bay is an annual showcase of some of the best food and drink our state has to offer. Although Save The Bay has had to change the event to accommodate for COVID-19, the organization continues to support Rhode Island’s small businesses and its local food and beverage community, while championing the ecological health of the Bay and its adjacent waters,” said Kelley McShane, managing partner of the Granny Squibb Company, a longtime Taste of The Bay vendor and supporter. “Save the Bay is an extraordinary organization that has been helping to clean up, and educate people about, Narragansett Bay for 50 years. We are honored to partner with them.”

In addition to the Granny Squibb Company, the following local businesses will benefit from the funds raised by Taste of The Bay: American Mussell Harvesters; Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti; Blackstone Caterers; Blount Fine Foods; Bottles Fine Wine; Edible Arrangements (Providence); Fireworks Catering; Foolproof Brewing Company; GG’s Pretzels; Gooseneck Vineyards; Grey Sails Brewing; Julian’s; KEEL Vodka; Knead Doughnuts; Matunuck Oyster Bar; McGrath Clambakes, Inc; Pranzi Catering & Events; Ragged Island Brewing, Co.; Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association; Russell Morin Catering & Events; Sarcastic Sweets; Sin Desserts; Sons of Liberty & Loyal 9 Cocktails; Trinity Brewhouse; Two Ten Oyster Bar; Walrus & Carpenter Oysters; Whalers Brewing; and Wright’s Farm.

Save The Bay also extends its gratitude to the following 50th anniversary and 2020 event sponsors for their continued support: Sage Family Foundation; Navigant Credit Union; CVS Health; REI Co-op; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; Absolut; Amica Insurance; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Moo.com; Roger Williams University; Brown University; Coast-to-Coast Promotional Products; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; UNFI; Bank of America; National Grid; Rhode Races & Events; Rexel Energy Solutions; Conanicut Marine Services, Inc.; BayCoast Bank; Hallman’s Septic and Portable Toilets, LLC; Green Energy Consumers Alliance; Regency Plaza / Chestnut Hill; and CASE Construction.

Those interested in purchasing tickets ($25) or donating to the event are invited to visit www.savebay.org/taste or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 401-272-3540 x140.