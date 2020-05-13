Safe Harbor Newport

“Yachts making their journeys to New England for the summer season are starting to arrive at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard in Newport, RI., Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard wrote to subscribers on Wednesday. “Although the state of Rhode Island is currently requiring yacht crew arriving from outside Rhode Island to quarantine onboard for 14 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations at Newport Shipyard are being taken daily. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, along with all Safe Harbor Marinas nationwide, are following all protocols to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by requiring face masks, implementing social distancing rules, and constant cleaning and sanitizing of frequent touch points. Newport Shipyard’s main dock was also expanded over the winter to make it two feet wider which will give yachts and crew more space in their slips to social distance properly from other boats”.

On May 4th, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) provided guidance to boaters, urging them to follow COVID-19 social distancing rules and other safety guidelines as they work on their boats at marinas and boatyards and while they’re on the water.

“Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard’s team is working closely with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Rhode Island Marine Trades Association and Newport’s Harbormaster to be sure all protocol and guidelines for yachts arriving from out of state are being followed. The state of Rhode Island has begun safely reopening in phases and the Shipyard is constantly monitoring these evolving protocols and will comply on all levels for the protection of its customers, employees, and subcontractors”, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard writes in their email.

“Newport Shipyard looks forward to welcoming yacht captains, owners and crew members to Newport this summer and will work closely with neighboring marinas and boat yards to help accommodate all boats who want to spend the summer in New England. Although many events are being postponed for 2020, we hope boat owners will choose to enjoy their boats either at the dock or cruising the beautiful waters and harbors of New England this season. We encourage owners and captains to contact our dock office for current arrival procedures”, the shipyard states.

Dockage reservations are being accepted by Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard’s dockmaster by emailing: nsydockoffice@shmarinas.com, visiting https://www.newportshipyard.com/dockagerequest or calling +1.401.846.6002.

For inquiries on haul out and service work at Newport Shipyard, they encourage you to email: nsyservice@shmarinas.com or visit: https://www.newportshipyard.com/yacht-service