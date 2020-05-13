The Stage II Application for a new Rogers High School and addition at Pell Elementary School has been approved and is moving on.

The Newport City Council will now review the recommendation and will vote on putting the school construction bond question on the November ballot, which would allow the public to make the final decision on the project.

Back in February, Newport School Committee and Newport City Council approved the submittal of the Rhode Island Dept of Education Stage II application to build a new high school and construct an addition at Pell Elementary School.

This story is developing, What’s Up Newp will follow up with reaction and more information.