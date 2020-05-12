The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) and RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) today announced that they wil lbe hosting free workforce training and educational opportunities for hospitality professionals through May 31st through a partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and National Restaurant Association (NRA).

The AHLA is offering a variety of complimentary training courses including: Supervisory Skill Builders, Hospitality Manager: Leadership and its Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) Online Review. Those interested may visit https://www.ahlei.org/free-training/ for course descriptions and directions on how to enroll.

The NRA is allowing hospitality professionals to add its ServSafe® Food Handler online course and assessment to their ServSafe® account through May 31. The course is accessible for one year from the date it was added. Once the course has been started, the participant has 60 days to complete the course and assessment.

“While our industry works through safeguards and protocols to effectively reopen, we’re doing everything we can to provide the tools necessary to rebound quickly as the economy reopens,” said Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RIHA and RIHEF in a press release. “We encourage all hospitality professionals across Rhode Island to take advantage of these free training opportunities while they’re available. By using the educational tools at your disposal, you can prepare yourself for reentry into the workforce, hone your skills and learn valuable lessons to set yourself up for future success in our industry.”

Those interested may visit https://www.servsafe.com/access/ss/Catalog/FreeFoodHandlerProducts for registration information.