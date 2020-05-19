As the first mail ballots in Rhode Island’s presidential primary begin to arrive in mailboxes across the state, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline, today endorsed Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States.

“The members of the state’s congressional delegation are strongly backing former Vice President Biden in the upcoming primary and in the November election, citing Biden’s skill, steady leadership, and proven ability to spearhead an effective economic rescue that uplifts all Americans,” a press release sent on behalf of the delegation states.

“Joe Biden is a tireless champion for working Americans. I’ve had the privilege of serving with Joe and traveling with him to war zones. I’ve seen firsthand Joe’s steady leadership and statesmanship. I’m proud to call Joe my friend. But more importantly, I hope to call him ‘Mr. President’ because Joe Biden is the thoughtful, selfless, resilient leader America needs. Elections are about looking forward and Joe has a positive vision to uplift people, communities, and our country. Our nation can and should be doing so much better and President Biden will help Americans come together to build a brighter, healthier future,” said Senator Reed in a statement.



“I am proud to endorse my longtime friend and former Senate colleague Joe Biden to be the next President of the United States,” said Senator Whitehouse in a statement. “The past two months have starkly demonstrated why our country needs an experienced, kind and principled leader whose primary motivation is improving the lives of working people. There is no one better suited than Joe Biden to guide us through the current health crisis and looming climate challenges, and to restore our economy, our decency, and the full promise of the American Dream.”



“So much is at stake for our nation in this presidential election and that is precisely why we need Vice President Biden’s strong and proven leadership,” said Congressman Langevin in the statement. “Vice President Biden offers bold ideas to better our nation, unite Americans and help them persevere through this challenging time. I am committed to working with my colleagues to see that our Democratic nominee wins and restores steady, dignified and compassionate leadership to the White House that is focused on improving the lives of all who call this great nation home.”



“In the last four years, America has become weaker at home and less respected around the world. We will not survive another four years of Donald Trump’s incompetence,” said Congressman Cicilline in the statement. “Joe Biden will give our country the steady and principled leadership we need. He understands the struggles of American families and, as President, he will be a champion for the middle class, as he has been his whole life. I’m proud to endorse him. I look forward to doing whatever I can to make sure Joe Biden wins this election.”

Rhode Island’s presidential primary is set for Tuesday, June 2.