As part of Governor Raimondo’s Reopening RI plan, all businesses must develop a written COVID-19 Control Plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While this plan does not need to be submitted to a state agency for approval, it must be retained on the premises of the business and must made available to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) in the event of an inspection or outbreak.

A business may fill out the following template to fulfill the requirement that it has complete a COVID-19 control Plan.

COVID-19 Control Plan: Template

During her press briefing today, the Governor shared that all businesses should have the plan completed by Monday, May 18th.



To view, electronically fill out, or to print the template, click here.

For more information on Reopening RI, visit www.reopeningri.com