During her COVID-19 press briefing today, Governor Raimondo announced that restaurants will be allowed to reopen for on-premise outdoor dining beginning Monday, May 18.

The news, and opening, comes with a wide variety of restrictions and guidelines, such as;

All customers are to make reservations, restaurants are to fill tables by reservations only

Waiting rooms are not permitted. If there is a line, the business is responsible for ensuring that there is six feet between parties.

Restaurants must adhere to the following capacity restrictions – Maximum party size of 5 people, Maximum 20 tables per space, 8 feet between tables

Guests to wear masks when near server or when not eating

No bar seating

No buffets or salad bars.

Items must be disinfected between guests or single-use

Menus must be one-time use or disinfected between each use

Tables must be disinfected between each use

Silverware must be disposable or pre-wrapped in a napkin. Silverware and glasses cannot be pre-set.

Condiments must be single use only or disinfected between each customer

Pens and payment stations must be frequently cleaned.

Restaurants must pre-screen customers for COVID-19 symptoms. The restaurant will need to keep of log of this information for thirty days. More guidance on this coming soon.

Valet services are prohibited

Customers must provide their name and contact information to assist in contact tracing.

Customers may walk through the restaurant to get to outdoor seating or to use the restroom.

The Governor indicated that the full guidelines for restaurant owners and customers will be available at www.reopeningri.com later today.

The Governors said that the state is working with municipalities to streamline outdoor dining and liquor sales. Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation is coming up with new ways to get any necessary permits that restaurants need.

In an interview with Newport Mayor Jamie Bova, Vice Chair Susan Taylor, and City Manager Joe Nicholson last week, all indicated that they’d do whatever they could to work with restaurants to permit them the outdoor space and permits they need, which could even include closing streets or parking spaces.

Rhode Island’s Hospitality Association’s Dale Venturini, President/CEO, and Heather Singleton, Chief Operating Officer told What’s Up Newp last week that they are doing whatever it takes to assist restaurants with training and cleanliness, in an effort to give customers confidence in going out to dine and drink.