Rep. Deborah Ruggiero today announced that she will moderate a conversation for voters Friday with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Board of Elections Vice Chairman Steve Erickson on the process for mail voting and in-person voting for the presidential primary on June 2.

The virtual event, called “Voting in the Presidential Primary: Process and Security,” will take place on Zoom Friday May 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“This conversation is to help people better understand the mail ballot process and the security standards,” said Representative Ruggiero (D-Dist. 74, Jamestown, Middletown) in a statement. “In light of COVID-19, voting by mail is safe and secure and it’s how many of those serving in the military vote. However, if someone wants to vote in person, they will be able to do so. There will be 47 polling places across the state. In my district, the Town Hall in Jamestown will be open as a polling place and in Middletown the Gaudet School will be a polling place.”

According to Representative Ruggiero, the conversation will cover:

How mail voting works, and the May 19 mail ballot application deadline

In-person voting at polling places on June 2

The emergency mail ballot process

How to check your voter information, view your ballot, find your polling location and other election information and

How to disaffiliate after voting by mail

To participate, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycmtnxqg. The Zoom meeting ID is 911 2548 1389 and the password is 786054.