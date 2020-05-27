On Wednesday at 6:30 pm, Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting. Here’s the full video and a recap of the meeting;

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at its regular meeting;

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Budget FY 2021 (A copy is available on the city’s website) http://cityofnewport.com/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips

a. Ordinance Appropriating Revenues (First Reading) – Continued from May 13, 2020

b. Ordinance Amending Title 3, Personnel (First Reading)- Continued from May 13, 2020

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Mobile Food Establishment (MFEC), 3 available:

a. Viking Hot Dog, LLC, d/b/a Viking Hot Dog LLC, One Courthouse Square, Newport, RI, Renewal

b. Derek Ardito, d/b/a Mooseman’s Kettle Corn, 87 Van Zandt Ave, Newport, RI, New

c. The Coffee Guy LLC, d/b/a The Coffee Guy, 796 Aquidneck Rd., Middletown, RI, New

d. Longade LLC, d/b/a Del’s Lemonade, 1 Winfield Court, Middletown, RI, New

RESOLUTIONS

3. Postpone the Re-valuation Process – K. Leonard, L. Ceglie, J. Napolitano

4. Road Closures – J. Bova, S. Taylor, L. Ceglie

5. Guiding Principles for Summer 2020 – J. Bova

6. Homestead Exemption – J. Bova

7. Mask Wearing – S. Taylor

8. Memorializing the General Assembly to Enact Legislation Authorizing the City of Newport to Issue not to exceed $106,500,000 General Obligation bonds, notes and other evidences of indebtedness to finance all costs relating to the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, landscaping, furnishing and equipping of: (I) an addition to the Claiborne Pell Elementary School, including but not limited to, classrooms and associated support space, site improvements, and parking and (II) a new school facility for the William S. Rogers High School, provided that the authorization shall be reduced by the amount of certain grants received from State bond proceeds, from the Rhode Island Department of Education or from the Rhode Island School Building Authority